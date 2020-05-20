The Queen Praised For Having ‘Impeccable Judgment’ And Hitting ‘The Right Mark’ At 94 Amid Coronavirus Crisis

The Queen may have been on the throne for a record-breaking 68 years but she’s still doing incredibly well, according to those who know her.

Her Majesty, 94, who is currently in quarantine at Windsor Castle with Prince Philip, 98, has delivered numerous speeches to reassure the nation amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A royals source told People of her ability to capture the mood of the world, “She always hits the right mark. She has impeccable judgment.”

“She has always had this historical perspective about life, and now she embodies history,” her biographer Robert Lacey, author of the books Monarch and Majesty, added.

During her speech on April 5, filmed in Windsor, the Queen spoke about her and her sister Margaret speaking from the same place “to children who had been evacuated from their homes [during World War II] and sent away for their own safety.”

She shared, “Today, once again, many will feel a painful sense of separation from their loved ones. But now, as then, we know, deep down, that it is the right thing to do.”

Lacey continued, “It was interesting that she made the parallels with 1940 and then went on to explain that it is now a different sort of international struggle. It was sober and realistic, but there was a grounded optimism to it.”

Her Majesty’s friend Lady Carnarvon shared, “She is of the generation dedicated to duty and what you can do for others.”