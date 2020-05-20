’13 Reasons Why’ Season 4 Trailer: Liberty High Shuts Its Doors

Netflix bids farewell to Liberty High in the season 4 trailer for “13 Reasons Why”.

The characters of the show have harboured many dark and dangerous secrets over the past three seasons. A mysterious individual is prepared to unearth those dirty secrets, jeopardizing everything Clay Jensen and his classmates have attempted to bury.

“I look at you, Clay, and I see a kid who’s paying a very high price — and I don’t even know what for,” a note reads.

Season 4 of “13 Reasons Why” will also mark its last. The show’s final season premieres June 5 on Netflix.