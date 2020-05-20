Kristen Bell, Maya Rudolph & Casey Wilson Talk Mom-ing Skills In New ‘Momsplaining’

“Momsplaining” is a totally non-judgmental space.

On the latest episode of Kristen Bell’s EllenTube web series, the host invites Maya Rudolph and Casey Wilson on for a frank conversation about mom-ing skills.

The trio get candid about situations in which they were judged for their skills as a parent and then play a parenthood-themed game of “Never Have I Ever”.

At one point Bell shares the story of how she accidentally hit a volleyball right into her daughter’s face, all in front of friends she had over.

“They were all horrified, and I couldn’t do anything but laugh,” she said, adding that her daughter was okay but her feelings were hurt.