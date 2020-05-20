Aidy Bryant Says Harry Styles Was ‘The Best’ To Work With On ‘SNL’: ‘It Was A Living Dream & I Will Never Let Go Of It’

Aidy Bryant is a huge Harry Styles fan.

Bryant chats to Ellen DeGeneres about filming Global’s “Saturday Night Live” with Styles back in November during an appearance on Wednesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

The comedian says she particularly enjoyed their “Joan Song” sketch, where he played her dog boyfriend.

Bryant gushes, “That’s one of my favourites of all time. And Harry was so, I mean, we were like, ‘Get on the floor and sniff garbage.’ And like, ‘Eat fake ham.’

“He was down for all of it. He was the best. It was a living dream and I will never let go of it.”

Bryant also explains how filming “SNL” from home has been the weirdest experience of her life and reveals how her parents feel about her sex scenes on her acclaimed series “Shrill”.

Plus, DeGeneres puts Bryant’s accent skills to the test, raising $10,000 for Frontline Foods, courtesy of Shutterfly.

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.