Disney+ Announces ‘Muppets Now’ Series

Miss Piggy, Kermit The Frog and the rest of the Muppets gang are set to reunite for an all-new series on Disney+.

As part of National #StreamingDay, Disney announced “Muppets Now”, starring your favourite plush friends.

Not only did Disney reveal the series will start streaming this summer, but they shared a look at some key art too. And in typical Muppets fashion, the gang posted their own sneak peeks into the series on Twitter.

.@TheMuppets causing mayhem in a thread? Tbh, we wouldn’t have expected anything less. Fingers crossed that we have this sorted out when #MuppetsNow starts streaming July 31 on #DisneyPlus! 🤞 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) May 20, 2020

Photo: Disney+

According to Disney, “‘Muppets Now’ is The Muppets Studio’s first original series for Disney+. In the six-episode season, Scooter rushes to make his delivery deadlines and upload the brand-new Muppet series for streaming. They are due now, and he’ll need to navigate whatever obstacles, distractions, and complications the rest of the Muppet gang throws at him.”

The synopsis continues, “Overflowing with spontaneous lunacy, surprising guest stars and more frogs, pigs, bears (and whatevers) than legally allowed, the Muppets cut loose in ‘Muppets Now’ with the kind of startling silliness and heartfelt fun that first made them famous.”

“Muppets Now” premieres July 31 on Disney+.