‘The View’ Co-Hosts Slam Matt Lauer Over Opinion Piece Attacking Ronan Farrow

The ladies of “The View” really don’t want to be hearing from Matt Lauer.

On Tuesday, the former “Today” show anchor and accused sex offender published an opinion piece attacking journalist Ronan Farrow and defending himself against multiple harassment and assault allegations.

RELATED: Ronan Farrow Responds To Matt Lauer’s Scathing Op-Ed Attacking His ‘Flawed Reporting’: Fired ‘Today’ Anchor ‘Is Just Wrong’

Discussing the article on “The View” on Wednesday, the co-hosts blasted Lauer, as well as the website that published the piece.

“I was surprised that media site would publish this. Bottom line is that Ronan Farrow is a Pulitzer prize-winning journalist. And Matt Lauer at this point is a disgraced journalist,” Sunny Hostin said, adding that, “Clearly, Matt Lauer has an axe to grind.”

She went on, “In this investigative journalism op-ed piece, he basically outlines more than one relationship at work that he had, consensual or otherwise, where the power dynamic was imbalanced in his favour. He didn’t do himself any favours by trying to attack Ronan Farrow.”

Meghan McCain agreed, referring to him as “Matt ‘rape button in his office’ Lauer”: “I hope when I speak for this show and a lot of women that I know in this industry — [Farrow] has made our jobs safer.”

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Says ‘The Morning Show’ Isn’t Specifically Based On Matt Lauer’s ‘Today’ Firing

She added, “I now know that in this industry that an executive at any company can’t come to me and say, ‘Hey, Meghan, if you want a job, you have to do X sexually.’ That’s not the kind of thing that’s going to fly when you have someone like Ronan Farrow around.”

McCain concluded with some speculation, “I want to know what article Farrow was working on that’s threatening so many people in media. The New York Times has a lot to answer to.”