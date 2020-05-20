Chrishell Stause Admits That She’s ‘Dreading’ Watching Her Divorce To Justin Hartley Unfold On ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 2

Get ready for high stakes and more drama as the highly anticipated second season of “Selling Sunset” comes to Netflix on May 22.
While Chrishell Stause is just one of the seven realtors who wheel and deal in luxury real estate in Los Angeles, she tells ET Canada digital reporter Morgan Hoffman that she’s opening the door to share a lot more about her private life this season, including her divorce from Justin Hartley.
“The first eight episodes I came across a little unscathed and then the second half of season 2 is a little trickier for me,” she admits.
Just five months ago, news broke that Stause’s two-year marriage to the “This Is Us” star had come to an end.
“This is still new for me trying to adjust to such an uncomfortable thing but unfortunately yes, the cameras were there. I still had a month left of shooting when my personal life kind of exploded,” the 38-year-old reveals.
“It’s not a comfortable thing to live in front of everyone. If I’m being 100 per cent honest with you, it’s friggin’ awkward. They were there and some of it is going to be shown and I’m dreading that.”
Despite her personal challenges being shown in the upcoming season of the Netflix reality series, Stause hopes fans will also get to witness her triumphs.
“I feel like, with season 2, people are going to see me a little more sure of myself, a little more confident and being able to stand my ground when I need to, which I don’t feel I was confident enough in season 1 to do because everything was being thrown at me and I was a little surprised by the things that happened,” she says.
Stause continues: “It wasn’t the easiest transition because I was definitely a fish out of water. But I feel like it’s not going to work if you’re not yourself and so, unfortunately, that means showing the good and the bad at times.”
