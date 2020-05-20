Jeremy Strong Is Officially A Rapper

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Jeremy Strong is going from TV to music.

Strong’s “Succession” character Kendall Roy performed a hip-hop joint called “L to the OG” on Season 2 of the show. The song is now officially available for download through Water Tower Music, making Strong a bonafide rap artist.

“The line in the script, it was basically just a white guy at a bar mitzvah doing a stupid rap,” Strong told Entertainment Weekly. “But [series creator] Jesse [Armstrong] had sent me a video that was on Instagram of this guy — he’s an oil heir, and he’s a billionaire. At his 40th birthday, he got on stage and rapped with Nelly, and he was pretty f***ing good. Jesse was like, something like that.”

“L to the OG” is track 23 on the official series soundtrack out Friday, May 22.

