James Corden Surprises Canadian High School Teacher With Billy Crystal

There’s nothing like hearing a joke told by Billy Crystal.

On Tuesday’s “The Late Late Show”, host James Corden spotlighted a Calgary high school, where students set up a hotline for senior citizens to call in and hear some hilarious pre-recorded jokes.

Corden spoke with one of the teachers at the school, Jamie Anderson, about the project and how it came about in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Then, in a special surprise, Corden invited Crystal onto the call, who offered to record a few jokes for the hotline himself.

“What did one hat say to another?” Crystal asked. “You wait here, I’ll go on ahead!”

He then threw in another: “Did you here about the claustrophobic astronaut? All he wanted was a little more space!”

Viewers at home can call into the Ever After School joke hotline at 1-877-JOY-4ALL.