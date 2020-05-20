Ellen DeGeneres Surprises Mother Of Four With $25,000

Ellen DeGeneres has the ultimate surprise for a mother-of-four who has been homeschooling her kids from a parking lot.

During Wednesday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, the comedian shared the story of Tawana Brown and her four children, Ta’Nyi, Ta’Myra, Tyrin, and Taydan. Brown, 62, who has been struggling to pay her bills, has been driving to a local parking lot with free WiFi so her kids can do their homework amid the coronavirus pandemic.

So in response, DeGeneres wanted to give the family an unexpected gift.

“It’s wonderful,” Brown said during the episode. “It gives us a chance to be together as a family, and it also gives the kids a chance to get their homework and everything done. I mean, you know, I always made a vow to my children that education was going to be the most important.”

She added, “When I decided to have kids, I made a vow that education was going to be the most important in their life to get them where they needed to go in life.”

To help the kids with their homework, DeGeneres gave each of the kids iPads and headphones. She also teamed up with Green Dot Bank for a gift of $5,000 to help cover their Wi-Fi bills for the next two years, as well as an additional $20,000 for other needs.

It’s safe to say, the Browns were very surprised.