Sia Releases ‘Together’ Music Video Starring Kate Hudson

Sia is packing some serious star power in the new music video for “Together”.

The music video, directed by Sia, features appearances from “Music” cast members Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., Maddie Ziegler and Héctor Elizondo. The supremely rainbow music video amusingly depicts Hudson as a peace hand emoji and Ziegler as a praying emoji.

“Together” is the first single from Sia’s upcoming directorial debut “Music” and she will write all 10 songs for the film’s soundtrack.

Hudson stars as a newly sober Zu in the movie, who receives news that she is to become the sole guardian of her half-sister named Music (Maddie Ziegler), a young girl on the autism spectrum.