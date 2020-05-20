Elon Musk’s Next Big Space Launch To Air Live With Special Guest Katy Perry And More

America is going back to space with help from Elon Musk.

RELATED: ‘Matrix’ Creator Lilly Wachowski Slams Elon Musk And Ivanka Trump For ‘Red Pill’ Tweet

On May 27, the entrepreneur is set to launch his SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon Capsule, the first to send astronauts into space from a U.S. launch site since the Space Shuttle was decommissioned in 2011.

The historic event is set to be broadcast live on Discovery, along with a 2-hour documentary called “NASA & SpaceX: Journey to the Future”, about the engineering behind the launch, to air two days prior on May 25, Deadline reports.

RELATED: Grimes’ Mother Blasts Elon Musk Over His ‘Red Pill’ Tweet

The “Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space” event will also include a number of special guests, including “Mythbusters” star Adam Savage, NASA engineer-turned-YouTuber Mark Rober and Katy Perry.