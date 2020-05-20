Sting’s Daughter Mickey Sumner Fulfills Fan’s Dying Wish After Hearing Heartwarming Story

Sting’s daughter Mickey Sumner is set to make one inspirational man’s dying wish come true.

With a little help from Humans of New York, a photoblog and book of street portraits and interviews collected on the streets of New York, a man whose final request was that his stepdaughter shared his painting with the singer is about to have his wish granted.

“I think he dreamed of being an artist. But he needed something more stable. So after he decided to marry my mom, he became a cop,” the sweet caption on the post read, alongside an array of family snaps. “He never lost touch with his creative side. He was always building things around the house—making things look fancier than we could afford. He built my first bike from scraps. He encouraged me to read. He encouraged me to write. He loved giving me little assignments. He’d give me a quarter every time I wrote a story. Fifty cents if it was a good one. Whenever I asked a question, he’d make me look it up in the encyclopedia. One day he built a little art studio at the back of our house. And he painted a single painting—a portrait of Sting that he copied from an album cover. But he got busy with work and never used the studio again.”

The message revealed how the policeman worked for 20 years before being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1998, and he eventually became too weak to even hold a paintbrush.

The caption continued, “During his final days, we were going through his possessions, one by one. He was telling me who to give them to. I pulled the Sting painting out of an old box, and asked: ‘What should I do with this?’ His response was immediate. ‘Give it to Sting,’ he said. All of us started laughing. But Dad grew very serious. His eyes narrowed. He looked right at me, and said: ‘Give it to Sting.’ So I guess that’s my final assignment.”

The post ended up reaching Sumner, whom Sting shares with wife Trudie Styler, who requested the Humans of New York team DM her.

She later gave an update, saying she and the woman had connected via text, posting: