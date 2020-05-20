Bruce Springsteen Says Little Richard ‘Changed The Face Of World Culture’

Bruce Springsteen says Little Richard’s influence is undeniable.

RELATED: Bruce Springsteen To Headline COVID-19 Benefit Broadcast

Springsteen honoured the late musician on Wednesday. “The Man” took over SiriusXM’s E Street Radio to pay tribute to Richard.

Springsteen, 70, had high praise for the impact Richard had not just on music, but culture as a whole.

“That is the purest rock ‘n’ roll voice of all time,” Springsteen said of Richard. “He was one of the founding fathers of rock ‘n’ roll and its preeminent vocal genius.”

“His art was filled with absurdity, dead seriousness, great humour and sex, sex, sex. He is one of a handful of men who changed the face of world culture. He crossed racial boundaries, he challenged gender norms and he had the time of his life,” the musician added. “Rest in peace, Richard.”

RELATED: Little Richard To Be Buried In Private Funeral

Richard died on May 9 from bone cancer. He was 87.