Amy Poehler And The Cast Of ‘Wine Country’ Host A Quarantine Happy Hour

Pull up a seat and a bottle of wine and hang out with some of the funniest women on the planet.

On Tuesday, Amy Poehler hosted a happy hour with the cast of the Netflix movie “Wine Country”, including Tina Fey, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Liz Cackowski, Maya Rudolph, Paula Pell and Emily Spivey.

During the livestream, the women played a number of hilarious happy hour games and also took questions from fans.

At one point, Fey broke out her mom’s wedding china to drink some day-old champagne in style.

“To Jean Fey,” Rudolph said, toasting Fey’s mom.