Ice Cube: ‘Mr. Rogers Sued Us’ Over ‘A Gangsta’s Fairytale’

Ice Cube has had many famous hip-hop beefs: N.W.A, Common and apparently Mr. Rogers.

Cube hosted a digital listening party on Instagram in celebration of the 30-year-anniversary of his debut solo album, AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted. During the listening party, the rapper revealed he was sued by Mr. Rogers over the opening segment of “A Gangsta’s Fairytale”.

“I actually wrote this for Eazy-E. But y’all know what it is, we weren’t getting down at the time so I had to take it myself,” Cube said. “It’s a trip because off this song, Mr. Rogers sued us.”

“He was mad because we had the ‘Mister Rogers’ theme at the beginning of this s**t. ‘It’s a wonderful day in the neighbourhood’ and all that,” he continued. “The n***a sued us and was getting like five cents a record until we took that part off.”

AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted originally dropped May 16, 1990, to commercial and critical success.