Warner Bros. Is Finally Going To #ReleaseTheSnyderCut Of ‘Justice League’ In 2021

Years of fanboy dreams are finally coming true.

During an online screening of his 2013 movie “Man of Steel”, director Zack Snyder confirmed that Warner Bros. will release his director’s cut of “Justice League” in 2021.

The confirmation came amid fan speculation and massive online campaigns to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, which would restore the director’s original vision before he was forced to leave the project following a personal tragedy.

The film was completed by “Avengers” director Joss Whedon, who many fans believed altered the tone of the film, making it less dark and more humorous.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the cost for assembling the new cut is being pegged at between $20 and 30 million.

The deal reportedly came about last November, upon the two-year anniversary of the film, when Warner Bros. chairman Toby Emmerich called Snyder to says, “This is real. People out there want it. Would you guys ever consider doing something?”

“It will be an entirely new thing, and, especially talking to those who have seen the released movie, a new experience apart from that movie,” Zack Snyder told THR, explaining that he has not actually seen the released version. “You probably saw one-fourth of what I did.”

He added, “I always thought it was a thing that in 20 years, maybe somebody would do a documentary and I could lend them the footage, little snippets of a cut no one has ever seen.”

The director’s wife and producer Deborah Snyder said, “With the new platform and streaming services, you can have something like this. You can’t release something like this theatrically, but you could with a streaming service. It’s an opportunity that wasn’t there two years ago, to be honest.”

The new cut of the film will require brand new visual effects, as well as the help of the original cast, who Snyder called to inform about the news. Sources also claim the project may be released as either a four-hour film, or potentially a six-episode series.

Earlier this year, Ben Affleck teased the Snyder Cut, and then this week Jason Momoa did the same on social media.

Upon the news becoming official, fans took to Twitter to share in the excitement.

