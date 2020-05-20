Skeet Ulrich Reveals Why He Chose To ‘Move On’ From ‘Riverdale’ After 4 Seasons

Skeet Ulrich is opening up about the reason why he chose to leave “Riverdale”.

Back in February, the 50-year-old actor, who starred as F.P. Jones, the father of Jughead Jones, played by Cole Sprouse, revealed in a statement to TVLine that he would be leaving the hit Netflix teen drama after four seasons.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the friendships I’ve made on ‘Riverdale’, and I will miss seeing everyone on a daily basis,” he said. “I’m proud to have been part of such a talented group of people, in front of the camera and behind. But I’ve decided that it’s time for me to move on to explore other creative opportunities.”

This past weekend, Ulrich appeared in his model girlfriend Megan Blake Irwin’s Instagram Live session, where he candidly revealed the reason why he came to this decision.

Joining Irwin in a pool, the actor told fans, “I’m leaving ‘Riverdale’ because I got bored creatively. How’s that? The most honest answer.”