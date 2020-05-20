Chrissy Teigen Speaks Out After Alison Roman Forced Into Temporary Leave From The New York Times

By Aynslee Darmon.

Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Chrissy Teigen is speaking out after Alison Roman’s food column has been suspended from The New York Times.

Earlier this month, Roman’s comments made to The New Consumer made headlines after she called Teigen’s cooking website a “content farm” and claimed that Marie Kondo had “sold out.”

In response, Teigen called the writer out on Twitter but according to The Daily Beast, Roman has been suspended from her column.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Shares Hilarious Clapback To Troll Claiming She Stole A Recipe

While answering a fan who asked if Tiegen and Roman had “squashed” their “beef,” the Cravings author admitted, “I hope we can laugh about it one day, but I’m not happy with the NYT leave so she def can’t laugh about it yet. It just sucks in every way.”

Replying to the Beast‘s article about her suspension, Teigen wrote, “I don’t like this one bit and I’m doing what I can (off Twitter) to make that known.”

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Accepts Alison Roman’s Lengthy Formal Apology

She added later, “I very publicly forgave her and am getting very much blamed for her leave. And you have a lot to say on your timeline about me. Which is fine. I’m really tired.”

Roman has apologized for her comments.

Click to View Gallery

Chrissy Teigen’s Most Savage Social Media Clapbacks
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP