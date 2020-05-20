Neon Dreams Are ‘Sick Of Feeling Useless’ In New Music Video

Neon Dreams dropped the official music video for their Internet-blazing song “Sick of Feeling Useless”.

RELATED: Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Get Steamy In ‘Bloody Valentine’ Visuals

The Halifax-based alt-pop duo – consisting of vocalist Frank Kadillac and drummer Adrian Morris – released a stop-motion video for the song.

“Before every session, we try to talk about how we’re feeling,” said Kadillac. “At this point, before the song was made, we were discussing with our good friend and collaborator Nathaniel Motte from the band 3OH3! about how it’s easy to feel helpless…like nothing we do matters that much. Then Nat said ‘ya know… I think everyone is just sick of feeling useless.’”

“It hit so hard with me because I felt that way my whole life growing up, I felt useless until I broke out of my shell,” he added. “If my fans are different versions of me this is the biggest thing that connects us on this island of misfit toys. People that feel like they don’t matter in this world and are constantly searching for a place to belong, a place that makes them feel like a kid again.”

RELATED: Sia Releases ‘Together’ Music Video Starring Kate Hudson

The official video for “Sick of Feeling Useless” became the #1 HOT and upvoted video on the Reddit subforum r/TopTalent with nearly 15,000 upvotes.