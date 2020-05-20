Thomas Rhett’s Daughter Is ‘Bery Patient’ In Adorable Candy Challenge Video

Thomas Rhett’s daughter has successfully completed the toddler candy challenge.

The country star’s adorable 2.5-year-old middle child Ada James recently took part in the trending TikTok challenge, in which kids are asked to wait for a certain amount of time before they can dive into a bowl of treats sitting right in front of them.

Rhett’s wife Lauren Akins captured the adorable moment on her Instagram, sharing the video of herself placing a bowl of candy in front of her toddler.

“Candy!” says an excited Ada after laying eyes on the treats, but Lauren explains “the deal” is that she has to wait for her mom to return from the bathroom before she can have any.

“So bery patient!” says Ada after listening to her mom’s instructions. RELATED: Thomas Rhett And Wife Lauren Akins’ Emotional Adoption Story Brings Kelly Clarkson To Tears Lauren then leaves the room but the camera continues filming Ada as she waits for her return. At one point, the toddler lets out a sweet laugh and pushes the bowl of candy away while reminding herself to “be patient.” When Lauren returns, Ada promises she didn’t have any of the treats and her mom praises her for waiting: “You get to have some. Good job!”

Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster and Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s daughter Kaavia have also completed the adorable challenge.

