Geena Davis Talks ‘A League Of Their Own’ With TIFF, Shares Stories About Tom Hanks And Rosie O’Donnell

There’s still no crying in baseball.

On Tuesday night, TIFF hosted a new edition of Stay-At-Home Cinema, this time screening the 1992 classic “A League of Their Own” with special guest and star of the film, Geena Davis, joining in.

Davis joined TIFF’s Cameron Bailey for a conversation before the movie to talk about the making of the film and all of her memories from the shoot.

“The interesting thing for me has been, I have pretty much the same number of girls and young women recognizing me from that movie and telling me, ‘I play sports because of that movie,’ as I did almost 30 years ago,” Davis revealed.

Asked about her fondest memory from the set, Davis recalled shooting in a small Indiana town, with locals coming to watch the shoot.

“Tom Hanks would put on puppet shows,” she revealed, adding, “Rosie O’Donnell would lead people in cheers.”