Lady Gaga Says ‘Chromatica’ Was Inspired By ‘Extremely Painful’ Breakups And Sexual Assault

Lady Gaga is staying true to herself in Chromatica.

Gaga dissected the inspiration for her new album with Zane Lowe of Apple Music’s “Beats 1”. Gaga dished on how her failed relationships helped fuel her new project, Chromatica.

“The sound, the music, being myself. How can I take something that’s extremely painful for me and find the one piece of it that’s universally human and help somebody else?” Gaga asked. “And then let’s see what it sounds like.”

She then recited some lyrics to “Free Woman”.

RELATED: Lady Gaga And Ariana Grande Announce ‘Rain On Me’ Release Date

“I’m not nothing without a steady hand / I’m not nothing unless I know I can,” she said. “I’m still something if I don’t got a man / I’m a free woman.”

Gaga also touched on how sexual assault fuelled her new music.

“I think I tend to aspire for things to be genderless, just because I think that it’s significant. But with that song in particular, I felt a need to reference my gender,” Gaga said. “Because even though I really have a tremendous disdain for people that attribute a gender or sexual identity to your personality. I hate that. If someone says, ‘Oh, your personality’s masculine.’ I’m, ‘What does that even mean?’ It just doesn’t make sense to me.”

“But it was so important for this to be ‘Free Woman,’ because I was assaulted by a music producer. I was sexually assaulted by a music producer. It’s compounded all of my feelings about life, feelings about the world, feelings about the industry, what I had to compromise and go through to get to where I am. And I had to put it there,” she added. “And when I was able to finally celebrate it, I said, ‘You know what? I’m not nothing without a steady hand. I’m not nothing unless I know I can. I’m still something if I don’t got a man, I’m a free woman.'”

RELATED: Madonna, Lady Gaga And Many More Artists’ Data Breached In Hack

“It’s me going, ‘I’m free,’ but it’s not just because ‘I’m a free woman. Look at me. I found gratitude and everything is zen.’ It’s, ‘I no longer am going to define myself as a survivor, or a victim of sexual assault,” Gaga stated. “I just am a person that is free, who went through some f**ed up s**t.’”

“I say, ‘This is the dance floor I fought for. That’s what I’m living for. Light up my body and kiss me too hard. I walk the downtown, hear my sound,’ this is my way of saying, ‘I’m making a dance record again, and this dance floor, it’s mine, and I earned it. And all that stuff that I went through, I don’t have to feel pain about it anymore. It can just be a part of me and I can keep going,’” she shared.

“And I can’t tell you how healing this was me. I could cry about it, except I’m actually feeling so much more healed now that that laugh away from the tear feeling is not even as much there,” Gaga said. “When I first started talking about this album, I would cry in-between every interview. And now I go, ‘Well it turns out if you believe in yourself, sometimes you’re good enough.’ And it turns out that’s possible. And I would love for people that listen to this record to feel and hear that.”

Chromatica drops May 22 and features marquee collaborations with Ariana Grande, Elton John, and BLACKPINK.