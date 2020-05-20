Lady Gaga Says ‘Chromatica’ Was Inspired By ‘Extremely Painful’ Breakups

Posted by Apple Music on Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Lady Gaga is staying true to herself in Chromatica.

Gaga dissected the inspiration for her new album with Zane Lowe of Apple Music’s “Beats 1”. Gaga dished on how her failed relationships helped fuel her new project, Chromatica.

“The sound, the music, being myself. How can I take something that’s extremely painful for me and find the one piece of it that’s universally human and help somebody else?” Gaga asked. “And then let’s see what it sounds like.”

She then recited some lyrics to “Free Woman”.

“I’m not nothing without a steady hand / I’m not nothing unless I know I can,” she said. “I’m still something if I don’t got a man / I’m a free woman.”

Chromatica drops May 22 and features marquee collaborations with Ariana Grande, Elton John, and BLACKPINK.