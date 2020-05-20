Howard Stern Brutally Mocks Donald Trump Jr. After He Slams Host For Criticizing His Dad

Howard Stern has been highly critical of President Donald Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and has devoted large segments of his SiriusXM radio show in recent weeks to mocking Trump for, among other things, advising TV viewers to ingest cleaning supplies as a way of warding off the coronavirus.

Last week, reported Deadline, Donald Trump Jr. blasted Stern when he appeared on SiriusXM’s “Jim & Sam Show”.

“It’s sort of disappointing,” Trump Jr. said of Stern, on whose show his father was once a frequent guest.

“I mean, I would think at least the sort of original Howard, I imagine most of those blue-collar people that he now hates since he became ‘Hollywood Howard’ would’ve probably been pretty big Trump supporters,” he added.

Stern caught wind of Junior’s comments and fired back on Tuesday morning’s show, with phasers set to “sarcasm.”

“I can’t argue with him, that kid is such a success,” Stern joked of the president’s eldest son.

“He is such a wit. He is such a genius. He would have made a fortune if he wasn’t under his father’s thumb. Game over. You can’t argue with a genius like that,” Stern continued. “When he shuts you down, that’s it. What an accomplished young man.”

Stern wasn’t done. “Where I came from, no one is expected to be successful or anything. But the way this kid has risen in the business world and just taken it by storm… to be criticized by him is damaging,” Stern joked. “I would list all of Junior’s accomplishments right now, but I only have a three-hour show.”

Like father like son, the president’s progeny responded with a tweet.

It must kill Hollywood Howard to know that more people will see this tweet than listen to his show. That’s what happens when you turn your back on your working class fanbase & bend your knee to the same MSM you used to mock. He never recovered from losing @artiequitter! SAD! https://t.co/g6J5hI8eqK pic.twitter.com/6cZ80Ui4lA — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 19, 2020

Last week, Stern tore into Trump. “The oddity in all of this is the people Trump despises most, love him the most,” he said on May 12’s show. “The people who are voting for Trump, for the most part… He wouldn’t even let them in a f**king hotel. He’d be disgusted by them. Go to Mar-a-Lago, see if there’s any people who look like you. I’m talking to you in the audience.”