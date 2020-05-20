Chris Pratt Has Nearly 36,000 Unread Emails

You will not believe how many unread emails Chris Pratt has and neither does his son.

Pratt shared a screenshot of his phone revealing he has 35,944 unread email notifications.

“Yesterday my son [Jack] was playing with my phone and he gasped in shock, looking at the number of unread emails that I had, it’s a lot, it’s a lot,” Pratt shared on Instagram. “I get it! I know. It’s mostly junk, see what I do is I sign up for everything. I’m one of those idiots who will do like an IQ test [online] that requires putting in your e-mail address.”

Pratt promised to shave the email notifications down to zero by opening 1,000 emails a day.