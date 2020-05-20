Charli XCX Admits Releasing Her Latest Album Made Her Feel ‘Lost, Overwhelmed And Fragile’

Charli XCX is opening up about the emotions behind releasing her album How I’m Feeling Now.

The singer, 27, got real with fans on Wednesday, revealing she’s feeling “lost, overwhelmed and fragile” since releasing her album amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Charli wrote and recorded the new record from her home in just a few weeks.

“Now I’ve come out the other side I feel very lost, overwhelmed and fragile. It seems I am unable to cope with even the most minuscule tasks without crumbling into panic or tears, and I constantly doubt myself and my purpose,” she shared.

Charli added, “I think it’s hit me so hard at this point in time because I have just let go of this body of work that was created in such an intense and emotional way, more so than anything I’ve ever made before.”

How I’m Feeling Now is available now.