Zoë Kravitz Admits Apprehension About Resuming Filming On ‘The Batman’

The future is uncertain for Hollywood productions amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, with no concrete decisions yet to be made for when film and TV production can safely resume.

Zoë Kravitz, who was in the midst of filming “The Batman” opposite Robert Pattinson when production was halted, told Variety that she has yet to hear anything about when shooting on the film will restart.

Kravitz, who’s playing Catwoman opposite Pattinson’s Dark Knight, says that she’s “hoping to wake up every day to an email or a phone call saying, ‘We’re ready to go.’ I’m in touch with everybody, and everyone’s ready to go when it’s safe,” she said. “But no, we have no idea.”

Large-scale productions such as “The Batman” require massive crews, making it virtually impossible to maintain social-distancing protocols on set.

Kravitz also admitted she has some apprehensions about returning to work, particularly in that role.

“You have people just touching your face, touching your body all day long. I need help getting into the catsuit. I can’t do it on my own,” she explained. “I was probably touched more than any job, just because of the clothes and the combat and all of that.”

Production on “The Batman”, which had been shooting in London, was shut down in mid-March for what was originally announced to be a two-week hiatus, with Warner Bros. issuing a statement at the time indicating that the studio “will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

