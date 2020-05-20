Jennifer Garner Drinks Wine, Dances Around Her Laundry Room In Homemade Music Video

With the whole world in quarantine, what’s better than creating your own self-isolation music video? Well, Jennifer Garner did just that.

From drinking wine to bouncing on the counters in her laundry room, the 48-year-old took to Instagram to share the hilarious video to her 9.1 million followers.

“I don’t know why I thought you needed this,” the 48-year-old captioned the video of her dancing along to the song “Think About Things” by Icelandic singer Daði Freyr Pétursson and his band Gagnamagnið.

Garner’s cat even makes an appearance in the post, which has been viewed over 4.2 million times.

Some of the “13 Going on 30″ star’s celebrity fans couldn’t help but show their love for the video.

“U make me smile,” Ariana Grande commented

“I definitely needed this today,” Reese Witherspoon admitted.

Gwyneth Paltrow also joined in and said: “Oh my god you are funny.”

Check out the epic video above.