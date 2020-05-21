Kevin Hart On How Real Winning Comes From Helping Others Succeed

Lewis Howes, bestselling author and business coach, welcomes Kevin Hart to the latest edition of Wondery’s “The School Of Greatness”.

During the conversation, the comedian shares some of the life lessons he’s picked up throughout the course of his life.

“I’m about winning, and it’s a bigger win when you show other people how to win,” Hart explains. “Opening up a door and allowing some people to come through, that’s a win. This is what our world suffers from. People feel like they gotta be the best and they gotta be, but there’s so much room out here for so many. And they shouldn’t be. There is no gold star given at the end of the day for being the only one that knew.”

Hart also shares the most valuable piece of advice he ever received from his mother. “If you’re going to do something, give it your all,” he says. “Don’t do anything halfway. There’s no value in that. Either give it your all or don’t do it.”

In addition, Hart explains why incidents such as his horrific car crash last year and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic illustrate how little control we actually have over our lives, and what we should take away from that.

“This just shows you that you’re not in control,” he says. “At any point in time, this can be over, it all can be over, so make sure that you just take the time to let those closest to you know what they mean to you and how much you love them.”

The episode can be heard in its entirety right here.