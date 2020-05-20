Prince William Chats With Scottish Charities Doing Incredible Work Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Prince William is celebrating charities in Scotland, thanking them for their hard work during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Duke of Cambridge was due for a royal tour of Scotland this week before COVID-19 impended his travel plans. So instead, William called some of the charities who are doing incredible work towards the pandemic’s relief efforts.

First, William spoke to Cor Hutton, Founder of Finding Your Feet, a Paisley-based charity that provides physical and emotional support to amputees and those with limb absence across Scotland.

🚚 One food truck

🥗 123,000 nutritious meals delivered

❤️ Meet the @PEEK_project_#NETCoronavirusAppeal | @NatEmergTrust pic.twitter.com/znoKSIh6XF — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 20, 2020

Photo: Kensington Palace

Also speaking with Will about their work were PEEK Project’s CEO Michaela, and Charlie, their Community Chef, who have provided 123,000 nutritious meals to families requiring assistance in East Glasgow since lockdown began.

William also called Lifelines Scotland, chatting with frontline workers from the Scottish Ambulance, Police, Fire and Rescue services and Scottish Mountain Rescue.

Photo: Kensington Palace

The Duke’s latest video call comes as a part of his initiative with Kate Middleton, “Our Frontline”. The new campaign provides round the clock mental health and bereavement support to frontline staff and key workers, as well as weekly roundtable chats with representatives from the emergency services supporting mental health.