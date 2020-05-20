Kelly Clarkson Enlists Her Backup Singers For A Cappella ‘Kellyoke’ Cover Of A Supremes Classic

Kelly Clarkson has made it her signature to perform a different “Kellyoke” cover song at the top of each episode of her daytime talk show.

Now that she’s hosting the show virtually from her Montana ranch while quarantining with her family during the COVID-19 pandemic, that hasn’t stopped her from continuing that tradition.

For her latest cover, Clarkson gave her band the day off and enlisted the help of her trio of backup singers.

Using finger snaps and lush harmonies, the women add the aural backdrop for Clarkson to shine on “Where Did Our Love Go”, the 1964 classic from Diana Ross and The Supremes.

On Tuesday, Clarkson shared a cover of Sister Sledge’s “We Are Family”, with the help of frontline essential workers from throughout the U.S. Watch: