Tyler Perry Reveals Plans To Restart Production At His Studio In July, Unveils Extensive Coronavirus Protocols

Tyler Perry opened his multimillion-dollar Atlanta production facility in October, but for the past two months Tyler Perry Studios has sat empty unused as all television and movie production has been halted amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

While most studios are taking a wait-and-see attitude about restarting production, Perry is ready to begin shooting two of his TV shows in July — and it will definitely be complicated.

The Hollywood Reporter has obtained a 30-page document titled “Camp Quarantine” that Perry sent to the cast and crew of his series “Sistas” and “The Oval”.

According the THR, Perry details the precautions that will be taken while facing the daunting challenge of keeping cast and crew safe.

Among the numerous protocols, each member of the cast will be tested in their hometowns, using a nasal swab, 16 days before travelling. They will then be required to self-isolate until the date of travel, when they’ll take private flights arranged by Perry. Upon arrival in Atlanta, they’ll be tested again.

The actors and the drivers who’ll be shuttling them will be required to wear face masks, with all luggage fully sanitized before being loaded into the vehicles. Shuttles that normally carry 25 will instead carry just 10 in order to maintain social distancing.

When actors arrive at Tyler Perry Studios, they’ll be tested again; all members of the crew will also be tested upon arrival at the studio.

Each member of the cast and crew will then remain sequestered in individual rooms until the results arrive, approximately six hours later.

When all the results have come in, anyone who tests positive will be removed from the campus immediately and receive medical attention. Those who test negative are then allowed to exit their respective rooms.

“Once inside the quarantine bubble, participants are not permitted to leave for the entire 14-day period” of shooting, the document states. Face masks and social distancing will be maintained at all times, with the only exception coming for actors while filming, and additionally for hair and makeup.

Once the shoot is completed, all members of the cast and crew will be tested once more before returning to their homes.

In addition, reports THR, the document also includes details about craft services, on-set cleaning protocols and more.