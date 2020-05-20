Jude Law Expecting His Sixth Child, First With Wife Phillipa Coan

Jude Law is about to become a dad for the sixth time.

E! News published a photo of actor and his wife Phillipa Coan, 32, stepped out for a stroll in London this week, showing off a growing baby bump.

Law and Coan tied the knot last year and are now expanding their family, it’s the psychologist’s first child.

Law on-the-other-hand is already dad to five other children, Rafferty Law, 23, Iris Law, 19, Rudy Law, 17, who he shares with his ex-wife, Sadie Frost. He also shares daughter Sophia Law, 10, with ex Samantha Burke and Ada Law, 5, with ex Catherine Harding.

RELATED: Jude Law Reads Dumbledore Notes In J.K. Rowling’s ‘The Tales Of Beedle The Bard’

Law, 47, previously opened up about having kids with Coan earlier this year when he chatted with The Telegraph about adding to his family.

“I’m fortunate to be with someone where I’m having more fun than I’ve ever had in my life. We have an incredibly stable and healthy, wonderful family existence,” Law gushed. “And that involves my kids who are young adults… and then the younger ones are just so much joy and so much fun. I love it, so absolutely, why not [have another]? I’m very lucky to be involved with someone I’m madly in love with. So the idea of having more children would be just wonderful.”

Neither party has spoken publicly about their happy news. ET has reached out to Law’s rep for comment.