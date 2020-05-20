Matt Lauer Spotted With New ‘Hatred’ Tattoo After Unloading On Ronan Farrow In Op-Ed

Matt Lauer has apparently gotten a tattoo, and it features an interesting message.

As Us Weekly reports, the former “Today” anchor — who was fired after an investigation into accusations of sexual misconduct — was photographed with a tattoo on his forearm reading, “Hatred corrodes the container it’s carried in.”

The revelation of Lauer’s new ink comes one day after Lauer re-emerged for the first time since his firing in 2017 to write an op-ed for the Mediaite site to question the reporting of Ronan Farrow.

RELATED: ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Slam Matt Lauer Over Opinion Piece Attacking Ronan Farrow

“Will anyone hold Ronan Farrow thoroughly accountable? I doubt it,” wrote Lauer. “I ask people to consider how they would react if someone they loved were accused of something horrific and basic journalistic standards were ignored because of a desire to sell books. I also urge people to remember that there are two sides to all stories.”

Farrow responded via Twitter, insisting that Catch and Kill had been “thoroughly reported and fact-checked, including with Matt Lauer himself.”

All I’ll say on this is that Matt Lauer is just wrong. Catch and Kill was thoroughly reported and fact-checked, including with Matt Lauer himself. — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) May 19, 2020

In addition, Lauer’s accuser Brooke Nevils also responded to the op-ed, writing “DARVO: Deny, Attack, Reverse Victim and Offender.”