Kendall Jenner Pays $90K Settlement Over Fyre Fest Fiasco

Kendall Jenner will be paying back a big chunk of the cash she was paid to hype the disastrous Fyre Festival to her millions of social media followers.

According to court documents obtained by Women’s Wear Daily, Jenner agreed to play $90,000 to the trustees in the Fyre Festival bankruptcy case.

She was initially paid $275,000 for an Instagram post promoting the festival; according to the legal documents, Jenner also implied in the post’s caption that her brother-in-law, Kanye West, would be one of the performers.

The settlement is in response to a lawsuit filed by the trustee supervising the festival’s bankruptcy proceedings.

In addition to Jenner, other celebs who have been sued for promoting the festival on social media include Emily Ratajkowski, Migos, Pusha-T and Lil Yachty, all of whom have been named in Fyre-related lawsuits.

Last year, Jenner discussed her involvement in the fraudulent fest with the The New York Times. “You get reached out to by people to, whether it be to promote or help or whatever, and you never know how these things are going to turn out, sometimes it’s a risk,” she said. “I definitely do as much research as I can, but sometimes there isn’t much research you can do because it’s a starting brand and you kind of have to have faith in it and hope it will work out the way people say it will. You never really know what’s going to happen.”

Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland is currently behind bars serving a six-year prison sentence after being found guilty on two counts of fraud.