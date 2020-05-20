Larry Birkhead Shares Rare Photos Of Late Anna Nicole Smith Impersonating Pamela Anderson

Larry Birkhead is remembering his late girlfriend Anna Nicole Smith, more than 13 years after her 2007 death from an accidental overdose.
Birkhead, father of their daughter Dannielynn, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share some never-before-seen photos of the model.
In the pics, Smith sports bruises on her arm, along with a faux barbed-wire tattoo (which Birkhead said he drew on himself) as she impersonates Pamela Anderson from her movie “Barb Wire”, writing about “that one time Anna Nicole wanted to be Pam Anderson.”
RELATED: New Documentary About Anna Nicole Smith Examines Her Relationship With Larry Birkhead
He writes in the caption: “One year, Anna Nicole wouldn’t come downstairs at her house to celebrate her birthday. She wasn’t in the best mood and I think she (like most women in Hollywood) just didn’t like getting older. In order to get her to come down the stairs to celebrate she said she wanted to play dress up or she wasn’t coming downstairs. I asked her who she decided she wanted to be. After an hour of throwing out characters and names, she decided on @pamelaanderson. So, I had to draw a barbed wire tattoo on her arm, Anna did her own makeup.”
There was one more request, with Birkhead revealing she had him go to a costume shop “and buy fake breasts. I asked her why, she said she wanted ‘Pam’s’ breast bigger than hers.”
View this post on Instagram
THAT ONE TIME ANNA NICOLE WANTED TO BE PAM ANDERSON: One year, Anna Nicole wouldn’t come downstairs at her house to celebrate her birthday. She wasn’t in the best mood and I think she (like most women in Hollywood) just didn’t like getting older. In order to get her to come down the stairs to celebrate she said she wanted to play dress up or she wasn’t coming downstairs. I asked her who she decided she wanted to be. After an hour of throwing out characters and names, she decided on @pamelaanderson So, I had to draw a barbed wire tattoo on her arm, Anna did her own makeup. But, she made me go to the costume shop in Studio City and buy fake breasts. I asked her why, she said she wanted “Pam’s” breast bigger than hers. Anna somehow thought Pam Anderson stole a saying off a t-shirt in Anna’s Tex-Sex clothing line that was in development that said “Back Off I’m With The Band.” (Pam’s t-shirt was slightly different). So, she made a banner to wear that said “Back Off I f——-d The Band.” She poured water all over the breasts laughed, then opened her presents. Side note: I have met Pam before and she was super sweet and nice. Actually Anna went to an event after that where Pam was so really I think Anna was just being silly. #annanicolesmith #annanicole Photo and post by @larryanddannielynn #annanicolesmith