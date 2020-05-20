Larry Birkhead Shares Rare Photos Of Late Anna Nicole Smith Impersonating Pamela Anderson

Larry Birkhead is remembering his late girlfriend Anna Nicole Smith, more than 13 years after her 2007 death from an accidental overdose.

Birkhead, father of their daughter Dannielynn, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share some never-before-seen photos of the model.

In the pics, Smith sports bruises on her arm, along with a faux barbed-wire tattoo (which Birkhead said he drew on himself) as she impersonates Pamela Anderson from her movie “Barb Wire”, writing about “that one time Anna Nicole wanted to be Pam Anderson.”

He writes in the caption: “One year, Anna Nicole wouldn’t come downstairs at her house to celebrate her birthday. She wasn’t in the best mood and I think she (like most women in Hollywood) just didn’t like getting older. In order to get her to come down the stairs to celebrate she said she wanted to play dress up or she wasn’t coming downstairs. I asked her who she decided she wanted to be. After an hour of throwing out characters and names, she decided on @pamelaanderson. So, I had to draw a barbed wire tattoo on her arm, Anna did her own makeup.”

There was one more request, with Birkhead revealing she had him go to a costume shop “and buy fake breasts. I asked her why, she said she wanted ‘Pam’s’ breast bigger than hers.”