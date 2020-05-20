Joe Jonas Reveals Why He Got A Shoutout From Dan + Shay In Their Grammys Acceptance Speech

When country duo Dan + Shay won the Best Country Duo/Group Performance award at the 2020 Grammy Awards, eyebrows were raised when Shay Mooney thanked “Joseph Jonas” in his portion of the acceptance speech.

For anyone wondering why, Joe and Nick Jonas appeared on Barstool Sports’ “Foreplay” podcast and offered an answer.

“Joe and I were on the same trip, where we played with Cody, our buddy Shay Mooney, of Dan + Shay, was with us,” Nick explained, as reported by Just Jared. “It was right before the Grammy Awards last year, and there’s this one green that’s nearly impossible to hit, and that’s kind of the fun of it! It’s Par-3, it’s just like a tabletop, it’s sort of sloped like this [gestures].”

Nick jumped in to continue the story.

“The bet was, against Shay, who he and his bandmate were both nominated that year, and, us, we were nominated — is that if, one of us, me or Joe, hits the green, you have to thank Joe or I in your Grammy Awards speech and vice versa for them,” Nick continued. “If he hit it, we would have to do it if he won. So cut to Grammy night, after Joe has hit the green successfully, Shay gets up and in his Grammy Awards acceptance speech says, ‘I have to thank Joseph Jonas!’”

Joe interjected, “The rule was first and foremost,” while Nick pointed out, “His wife was not happy about that.”

Added Joe: “Before anybody that had anybody that had anything to do with his music or his career… he’s just like, ‘first of all I’d like to thank Joe Jonas,’ and everyone’s like, ‘Did he write on this album?!’”