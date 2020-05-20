Gigi Hadid Shoots Down Plastic Surgery Speculation: ‘Never Injected Anything’

Gigi Hadid is all natural.

That’s what the model declared during an Instagram Live chat with Maybelline makeup artist Erin Parsons, addressing speculation that Hadid’s full cheeks were enhanced by filler injections.

"It's so funny, the things you see online," Hadid said. "People think that I shape my brows, like I shape my brows really arched. If you look at baby pictures of me, I've had these crazy arched brows since I was born. Also that people think I do fillers on my face and that's why my face is round — I've had this since I was born." Parsons asked Hadid if she'd noticed any changes to her face since learning she was pregnant (Hadid is expecting her first child with former One Direction member Zayn Malik).

"I think I already had the cheeks already, so it's not like there's a lot to fill in," she responded, revealing that she was "already a few months preggo" during Fashion Month back in February. "I'm happy with the natural process of the world," she said, insisting she's "never injected anything," because she's scared of making a "permanent" change to her face.