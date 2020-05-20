Jesse McCartney Unveils New Track ‘Friends’ In Advance Of ‘Masked Singer’ Finale

Viewers of “The Masked Singer” watched as The Turtle was unmasked, revealed to be Jesse McCartney in the season finale on Wednesday.

Ahead of the big reveal, McCartney debuted a new song and accompanying video, dropping his latest track “Friends”.

In the colourful animated video, the lyrics are accompanied by images of tropical Tiki cocktails — representing the titular friends in the song.

RELATED: Jesse McCartney Debuts New Music Video For ‘Yours’

A live-action video is promised within the next few weeks.

“I think ‘Friends’ comes at a time when we all realize what’s most important,” says the singer of his latest track.

“With the future looking uncertain, it’s nice to have friends to lean on for moral support,” he adds. “I know I speak for everyone when I say we’re all looking forward to getting back to our routines and seeing our loved ones face to face again!”