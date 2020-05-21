‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3 Champion Kandi Burruss Chats To Ellen About Being The First Female Winner Of The Show

Kandi Burruss discusses season 3 of “The Masked Singer” during her first television interview since winning the show on Thursday’s “Ellen”.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and Xscape band member says of being the first female to be crowned champion of the show after T-Pain and Wayne Brady won the first two seasons, “It feels great! That was really my goal on the show.”

She adds of having to perform in the Night Angel costume, “It took me a minute to get used to that, because it’s so hot.

“What you don’t know, like, all of the costumes are really, really hot on the inside. It was challenging.”

RELATED: Ken Jeong Of ‘The Masked Singer’ Talks Coronavirus In Virtual Visit With Ellen DeGeneres

Burruss, who has written songs for numerous artists including Whitney Houston, says she was previously approached to star in the first season of the show, but that ended up being the year her girl group reunited.

“After I saw that T-Pain did it I was like, ‘hmm, I need to try to do this if the opportunity ever comes back up,'” she tells DeGeneres. “And it did.”

She then says of trying to guess who the other contestants were, “When I saw that Lil Wayne was revealed that first week, I was like, ‘oh my god.’ It really made me kind of nervous, because I was like, ‘Okay, if Lil Wayne is on here, no telling who else is on here.'”

DeGeneres ends the interview by giving Burruss the coveted “Masked Singer” trophy.

The likes of Chaka Khan, Dionne Warwick, Bret Michaels, Drew Carey, Jackie Evancho, Barry Zito, Sarah Palin and runner-up Jesse McCartney also appeared on season 3 of “The Masked Singer”.