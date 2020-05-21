Will Smith Takes On TikTok’s ‘Wipe It Down’ Challenge, Brings Back ‘Men In Black’ Character Agent J

Will Smith is the latest celebrity to take on the TikTok “Wipe It Down” challenge.

Smith brings back a much-loved character for the sketch: Agent J from the original “Men in Black” franchise.

The character makes an appearance twice in Smith’s clip, once just standing there and another holding the film’s famous neuralyzer, which is used to wipe people’s memories.

Smith joked he didn’t remember making the clip in question, which has, unsurprisingly, been watched thousands of times on the social media platform.

Smith is a regular on social media and regularly keeps up to date with the current trends.

He also sparked an online frenzy last month after reuniting with the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” cast on Snapchat. See more in the clip below.