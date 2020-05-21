Phil Donahue & Marlo Thomas Share Their Advice For Couples In Lockdown

Quarantine can be hard on a marriage.
On Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show”, the host speaks with entertainment icons Phil Donahue and Marlo Thomas on their 40th wedding anniversary to talk about their book What Makes a Marriage Last.
On the show, the couple share their advice for other couples under lockdown.
“I think the determination, the desire to make it work,” Thomas says of what’s important for a couple, “and seeing yourself as a team.”
She adds, “You can get through anything if you do it together.”