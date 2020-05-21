Jimmy Kimmel Responds To The White House Press Secretary ‘Scolding’ Him Over Hydroxychloroquine

Jimmy Kimmel is the talk of the White House.

On Wednesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” the host responded to a “scolding” he got from White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

Earlier in the week, the host made a joke about Donald Trump taking the hydroxychloroquine to fight the coronavirus.

Kimmel joked that Trump was “trying to kill himself” by taking the drug. McEnany named Kimmel among other media figures who aired “apoplectic” coverage of the story.

“Apparently that message resonated,” Kimmel said on Wednesday, “because I got a scolding from White House press secretary No. 4, Kayleigh Mc-a-looney. She’s definitely still getting her hair coloured, right? Anyway, thank you for watching, Kayleigh. It’s always nice to welcome a new fan.”