Christina Aguilera Encourages Fans To ‘Be Real’ And Share Their Diary Entries During Quarantine

While Christina Aguilera has been sharing regular quarantine updates with fans, she’s now taking things to a new level to mark Mental Health Awareness Month.

The singer revealed she was starting #DiaryDares in a lengthy Instagram post Wednesday, encouraging fans to “dig deep,” listen to themselves, and “create a safe space for one another” by sharing their thoughts.

Aguilera urged her followers to “share our current or past experiences (hardships or highlights), reflect on who we want to be, how we wish to live when we come out of this, and what we want to leave behind.”

The singer’s post included, “Diaries have always helped me do this. They keep me grounded and centered, and allow me to reflect and listen to my own voice- amongst all the noise of this business. Reviewing them, I am thankful to be able to look back on how my life has shaped me and how my journey has led me here.”

“I dare us to be real, fearless, take away the filters and be comfortable enough in our own individual beauty,” Aguilera, who has been posting numerous snaps of her recent endeavours while at home, wrote.

She then challenged Demi Lovato, Bethenny Frankel, Dan Levy, Lizzo, Halle Berry, Alicia Keys, and Cleo Wade to share their own diary entries.