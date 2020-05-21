Carly Rae Jepsen Delivers A Quarantine Surprise With ‘Dedicated: Side B’ Release

Carly Rae Jepsen just dropped a whole album’s worth of new music.

In a big surprise on Thursday, the Canadian singer released Dedicated: Side B, featuring 12 tracks left off her 2019 album.

So, yes there have been whispers and I'm bad at keeping secrets. Side B for DEDICATED is out now babies. I hope it makes it yah dance your pants off! I owe yah one…or like two albums turns out. ;) For the record, I love all of you. Carly Rae ♥️ https://t.co/WtVQRUvach pic.twitter.com/jV3Ow8OP5c — Carly Rae Jepsen (@carlyraejepsen) May 21, 2020

The new album has songs with an amazing list of writing credits, including Jack Antonoff, Dev Hynes, Ariel Rechtshaid, and John Hill.

Back in 2016, Jepsen pulled a similar move, dropping a Side B for her acclaimed 2015 album Emotion.

Jepsen is well known for writing hundreds of songs in the process of recording her recent sessions; the outtakes releases allow fans to hear some of the music that was left off the original album.

Jepsen had been on tour supporting Dedicated and was set to head out on the road again in April before the coronavirus pandemic.