Lana Del Rey Is ‘Fed Up’ With Accusations That She ‘Glamorizes Abuse’

Lana Del Rey is tired of being labelled a glorifier of abuse.

Del Rey, 34, wrote a lengthy statement to fans. The “Summertime Sadness” singer confirmed the Sept. 5 release of her new album and addressed critics who accuse her of “glamorizing abuse.”

“Now that Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyonce have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f**king, cheating, etc – can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money – or whatever I want – without being crucified or saying that I’m glamorizing abuse?

Del Rey also discussed her next two poetry book releases.

“None of this has anything to do about much but I’ll be detailing some of my feelings in my next two books of poetry (mostly the second one) with Simon and Schuster,” she added.

“Yes, I’m still making personal reparations with the proceeds of the book to my choice of Native American foundations which I’m very happy about,” Del Rey concluded. “And I’m sure there will be tinges of what I’ve been pondering in my new album.”

What’s blowing my mind is that Lana Del Rey is VERY successful. VERY accomplished. Her debut sold more records than names mentioned COMBINED. What is she talking about??? — MXM (@mxmsworld) May 21, 2020

think Lana’s post would have been fine if she hadn’t compared herself to a group of mostly black women with the clear tone that she thinks she’s been treated worse by the media when that’s observably untrue — shon faye. (@shonfaye) May 21, 2020

Lana blatantly ignoring the criticism Beyoncé, Nicki, and other black women have received (and continue to) for being confident in their sexuality doesn’t sit right with me. Commercial success hasn’t made them exempt from misogynistic attacks masked as constructive criticism. — C (@BOYCOTTCAMILLE) May 21, 2020

lana didn't drag anyone but tbh she could've proved her point in a better way, all the women that she named have been through backlashes because of their works. she's not the only one going through it. women in music industry really deserve better. — rafia (@repromantics) May 21, 2020

Yes, conversations about misogynistic double standards ARE important. But don’t make yourself a martyr for the cause by bringing down other women to make a point. Feminism is already for delicate cisgender white women, Lana. You’ve had a place at the table for a long time. — Kat Bee (@katbeee) May 21, 2020

I like Lana but her as a WOC, her statement just comes off as very tone deaf. Mentioning a majority of black women in music who’ve all been literally crucified bc of their sexually explicit and trying to seem as tho it’s “easy” for them when it’s not is just not it. — mani🦋 (@BLACKGIRLMANI) May 21, 2020

i'm failing to comprehend lana's point because plenty, and i mean plenty of white women have had hundreds of hits singing about sex/drugs/whatever the hell and weren't ridiculed for it. yet 9/10 of the women she named to try to prove her 'point' were black women… 🧐 — amorphous (@loneamorphous) May 21, 2020