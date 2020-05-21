Lana Del Rey Is ‘Fed Up’ With Accusations That She ‘Glamorizes Abuse’

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Lana Del Rey. Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage
Lana Del Rey is tired of being labelled a glorifier of abuse.

Del Rey, 34, wrote a lengthy statement to fans. The “Summertime Sadness” singer confirmed the Sept. 5 release of her new album and addressed critics who accuse her of “glamorizing abuse.”

“Now that Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyonce have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f**king, cheating, etc – can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money – or whatever I want – without being crucified or saying that I’m glamorizing abuse?

Del Rey also discussed her next two poetry book releases.

“None of this has anything to do about much but I’ll be detailing some of my feelings in my next two books of poetry (mostly the second one) with Simon and Schuster,” she added.

“Yes, I’m still making personal reparations with the proceeds of the book to my choice of Native American foundations which I’m very happy about,” Del Rey concluded. “And I’m sure there will be tinges of what I’ve been pondering in my new album.”

