Goldie Hawn Says She Cries Three Times A Day For People Facing Fear And Abuse Under Lockdown

Goldie Hawn is doing fine in quarantine but feels the pain for those who aren’t.

On Thursday, the 74-year-old actress appeared on “Good Morning Britain” and gave an update on her life under lockdown.

“I think we are in a rarefied world, we have lovely houses and places to be, my family live very close and we do a lot of social distancing,” Hawn said. “We now are making sure we have been tested enough to make sure we can be a little closer.”

She went on, “I’m a very busy person… for me, it made me look at the moment that matters… I actually felt even though I was stuck in a house, and I had to figure out all the things we needed to do just to survive, whether it was cooking and fixing and having someone, actually because I am older now, go to the market and pick things.”

Despite being okay in her own life, Hawn admits to shedding tears for the people who really need help through the pandemic crisis.

“We are very lucky and I’m incredibly grateful, but I do feel a tremendous angst and a tremendous sadness,” she said. “I find every day I cry probably three times a day because it hurts me to think that there is abuse going on, anger going on, and this all has to do with confinement, fear, and uncertainty about what is going to happen. It’s catastrophizing.”

She continued, “This is where we teach our kids how their brains work… they know now how to calm their brain… they know they need a brain break.”