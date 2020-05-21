Cole Sprouse Looks Like Terrence Howard In New Photoshoot, Some Say

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Cole Sprouse. Photo: CP Images
A rare Cole Sprouse photoshoot is giving fans some serious Terrence Howard vibes.

Sprouse, who rarely shares images of himself, sports a short ponytail, Dastardly Whiplash moustache, and goatee. He rocks a red bandana around his neck and smokes a cigarette — all with chest exposed. The pictures were taken by popular photographer Alex Hainer.

Some fans online say the photoshoot has Sprouse looking like “Empire” star Howard.

See more Sprouse-Howard comparison tweets below.

