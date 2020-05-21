Cole Sprouse Looks Like Terrence Howard In New Photoshoot, Some Say

A rare Cole Sprouse photoshoot is giving fans some serious Terrence Howard vibes.

Sprouse, who rarely shares images of himself, sports a short ponytail, Dastardly Whiplash moustache, and goatee. He rocks a red bandana around his neck and smokes a cigarette — all with chest exposed. The pictures were taken by popular photographer Alex Hainer.

Some fans online say the photoshoot has Sprouse looking like “Empire” star Howard.

Why Cole Sprouse look like Terrance Howard ?😂 pic.twitter.com/8VlxpcVjnJ — 🐺Nℹ️CK🐺2️⃣7️⃣ (@JOKER_OF_JOKERS) May 21, 2020

See more Sprouse-Howard comparison tweets below.

Is it Cole Howard or Terrance Sprouse? You decide 🤔😅😂. But Cole Sprouse does look like Terrance Howard here 😂 pic.twitter.com/TQqTKHkkIy — UrbanNoizeRmx (@UrbanNoize2) May 21, 2020

Yall got Terrance Howard trending because of Cole Sprouse pic.twitter.com/jaB6SipjH4 — ImHonestTho (@ImHonestTho) May 21, 2020

Ppl said Cole Sprouse look like Terrance Howard and now I can't unsee it😂😂 https://t.co/ip6bVcRwh6 — Baake (@TheStatus_Quao) May 21, 2020

The last thing I expected to see trending was Cole Sprouse resembling Terrance Howard lol pic.twitter.com/WlS3Ef7d68 — Cecegracemarie (@Cecegracemarie_) May 21, 2020

Terrance Howard and Cole Sprouse seeing why they’re trending right now… pic.twitter.com/9638P1O9Cr — Jermaine Watkins ✍🏾 (@JermaineWatkins) May 21, 2020

Me trying to figure out how Cole Sprouse looks like Terrance Howard. That photo shoot is 🔥 tho pic.twitter.com/jCwTi2JdwR — DessiHNDRXX (@IAmDestinyIV) May 21, 2020

Cole Sprouse to Terrance Howard when they wake up and see why they trending pic.twitter.com/a9eOp3yTIK — Brooklyn (@BrooklynBoyB) May 21, 2020