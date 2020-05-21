Hugh Grant Channels His ‘Paddington 2’ Villain As He Smears Marmalade On His Face For A Good Cause

Hugh Grant is giving himself a face full of marmalade to brighten a young boy’s day.

The actor reprised his “Paddington 2” role as the villainous Phoenix Buchanan to wish a happy 5th birthday to Henry, a young “Paddington” fan who has a high-risk stage 4 neuroblastoma cancer.

Spoofing the dog food advert he does in the film (while dressed as a giant dog), Grant recites the lines swapping dog food for orange marmalade.

Warner Bros.

“If your birthday is a special birthday, why not celebrate in style with Buchanan’s special chunky cut marmalade? More taste, more goodness, more, dare I say, class?” he says as he dips his hand into the jar and smears the spread around his face. “How was that, darling? Was it good? Should we go again? Bit messy?”

Grant tagged co-star Hugh Bonneville and the official Paddington account in his reply.

Henry is obsessed with “Paddington 2” and asked for fans to share pictures and videos of themselves eating Paddington’s favourite snack — marmalade — and to donate £5 to his health fund through the Kids Solving Cancer organization.

Grant previously responded to a video by the family showing off Henry and his dad’s dance from the end of the film.